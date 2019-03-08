‘Gotham’: “I am Bane” Preview Released

Finally, the moment that fans have been waiting for all season is about to arrive. Bane is going to make his full debut on Gotham in just two weeks time.

After Thursday night’s new episode of Gotham, FOX aired the preview for “I am Bane,” which will be the 10th episode to air in this final season. The entire promo was devoted to Shane West‘s turn as the iconic Batman villain, now donning the mask that keeps him alive and alters his voice, helping create the Bane mantle. You can check out the full promo in the video above!

Bane not only sports his new look in this promo, but he also helps recreate one of the most memorable scenes in the history of Batman comics, but with a twist. In the comics, Bane broke Batman’s back during a fight and it went on to become a landmark moment in the series. On Gotham, there will be a twist to that tale. It was revealed before the season started that Bane would instead break the back of Alfred on the show, a moment that was seemingly shown at the end of the preview.

Unlike other versions of Bane that have appeared in the past, Gotham‘s take will be a little different. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Shane West said that his take was more monstrous and deformed than those that have come before.

“What they did in Chris Nolan’s version I thought was a very cool idea,” West told us. “We do our own take on that with the mask which I personally absolutely love. You find out quickly, you’ve already seen one of the episodes, that this is something a little obviously different. It kinda grows into this. When he grows into this, you’ll see that he needs the mask. It’s not just the venom that’s coursing through his veins to pump him up and kind of keep him going. It’s almost, in our version, it’s he needs the mask to also breathe and live. It’s kind of more of a deformed, steampunk version of Eduardo Dorrance.”

Are you looking forward to Bane’s debut on Gotham? The next episode will arrive in two weeks, on Thursday, March 21st.

