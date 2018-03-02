‘Gotham’: “A Beautiful Darkness” Preview Released Online

If you thought tonight’s midseason premiere of Gotham was intense, just wait until next Thursday!

After a nearly three month hiatus, Gotham has returned to the FOX lineup, giving fans plenty to cheer about in its spring debut. Peyton List debuted some lethal powers as the new Poison Ivy, Jim Gordon crossed paths with ex-lover Lee and ex-partner Harvey, Grundy remembered he’s actually Butch, and Alfred kicked some serious ass.

While all of this was certainly exciting, Gotham is saving the most talked-about reveal for next week.

Next Thursday’s episode is titled “A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness” and, as the newly-released preview shows, Jerome is finally making his way back to Gotham.

You can watch the full “Beautiful Darkness” preview in the video above!

At the end of December’s midseason finale episode, Penguin was thrown into a cell in Arkham Asylum, where he was greeted by none other than Jerome. This short scene was the first time fans had seen the Joker-esque villain since he put Bruce Wayne through a carnival of hell in Season 3.

Jerome is obviously up to something, and he’s going to need Penguin’s help in order to accomplish whatever it is he’s trying to do. The question remains: Will Penguin give in?

“A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness” airs on Thursday, March 8 at 8pm ET on FOX. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Ivy (guest star Peyton List) tracks a secret project on which Wayne Enterprises is working and begins to target anyone that can give her information. Meanwhile, Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) becomes obsessed with Penguin in Arkham. Also, Gordon begins to second guess his deal with Sofia and an unsettling dream sequence shakes up Bruce in the all-new “A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.