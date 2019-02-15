‘Gotham’ Star Cameron Monaghan Teases Joker’s Creation in New Episode

As Gotham grinds towards its series finale, the next episode up might end up being one of the biggest in the show’s five-season history. If teases from cast and crew today are any indication, it appears Gotham fans will finally be introduced to the Joker after a years-long wait.

Earlier this afternoon, Gotham star Cameron Monaghan teased the fact this coming week’s episode, “Ace Chemicals,” was going to be a big one. Gotham writer Tze Chun then retweeted the actor, sure to include a handful of clown emojis, potentially signalling the arrival of Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime.

Though the show has yet the drop the big J-word, fans have long speculated Monaghan’s character was the iconic Batman villain or, at the very least, an inspiration of sorts. Gotham showrunner John Stephen recently teased that fans could get ready for a major development in the coming weeks.

“You never see a full transformation into the Joker, but you do see another transformation,” Stephens told TV Guide. “Jeremiah undergoes another evolution in his character to become another amalgam of Jeremiah and Jerome that I think audiences are gonna look at and say, ‘If it’s not the Joker then it’s definitely an antecedent or a proto-Joker that lives there.’”

Monaghan himself had also teased another big development for the story arc of the Valeska brothers.

“It’s a weird challenge,” Monaghan said. “It’s definitely not what I expected going into it, to develop one character for as long as I did and be like, all right, time for a new thing that’s also distinct. And then I’ve had to do that again recently in the final season as well — I won’t say how or why but there’s another huge transition for the character too.”

The official synopsis for “Ace Chemicals” is below.

“Gordon races to uncover the criminal element threatening to end talks of Gotham‘s reunification with the mainland. A very-much-alive Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) returns and organizes a twisted recreation of the murder of Bruce’s parents, with the help of Jervis Tetch aka Mad Hatter (guest star Benedict Samuel).”

Gotham airs Thursday nights at 8 pm Eastern on Fox.

