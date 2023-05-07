Gotham Knights: A Knight is In Trouble in "Dark Knight of the Soul" Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for "Dark Knight of the Soul", the ninth episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, May 23rd. From the sound of things, everything is about to get a lot more complicated for just about everyone on Gotham Knights. One of the Knights is captured by the Court of Owls and Harvey has his worst fear confirmed. Both are pretty stunning turns for the series and you can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH — After one of their own is captured by the Court of Owls, the Knights find themselves in a race against the clock. Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) work together to locate a crucial piece of material that could save their team member. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) takes steps to protect himself, only to have his worst fear confirmed. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Devon Balsamo-Gillis.

What's going on with Harvey Dent?

While Harvey Dent will eventually become Two-Face on The CW's Gotham Knights, he's not there just yet. The season is very much giving the iconic villain an origin story of sorts, but while recent episode have shown Harvey realizing something isn't quite right — "More Money, More Problems" saw Harvey pay a visit to Dr. Chase Meridian with his concerns about losing time and memories, though the doctor reassured him that it was probably just anxiety, rather than the identity dysmorphia he fears — according to Collins we haven't seen Two-Face just yet. Harvey is still unravelling.

"From this point on in the season, the show really delves into the gritty aspects of Harvey Dent's story," Collins said. "We see the unravelling; we see him white knuckling it and trying to hold it together … he has a real struggle."

"Every episode is going to be incredibly frustrating for the audience because they are not going to want to wait another week for the next one to come out," he added.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Dark Knight of the Soul" airs May 23rd.

