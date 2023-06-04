Gotham Knights "City of Owls" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "City of Owls", the thirteenth episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 20th. Recent episodes have seen some major developments when it comes to the Knights, the Court of Owls, and Harvey Dent. The Knights have discovered that there was a recording of Lincoln March killing Cressida Clarke while Harvey has discovered the existence of his alter self who has revealed that the Owls have been manipulating him by triggering the emergence of said alter. Now, from the sound of things, it all starts to escalate with the Knights working to get ahold of evince to clear their names while Harvey gets closer to the truth. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

INTO THE LION'S DEN — The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names. Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered. After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Brooke Pohl & Amy Do Thurlow.

What's next for Harvey Dent?

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Misha Collins recently teased that the more we get to know the darker embodiment of Harvey, the more we'll want to root for the character.

"It was nice to get to spend the time with the character, to be able to personally get to get invested in him and start to feel like I knew who Harvey was, and I liked him, and I wanted to be a champ. I wanted him to... I still want him to prevail," Collins said. "I'm kind of personally invested in Harvey succeeding, and at the same time, in order to get there and in order to understand my character, I have to frankly confront his demons. We all have our demons. His are really a bit more bold and a bit more potentially troublesome for him."

He continued, "He doesn't have that cartoonish moniker to him. And he's still just a broken version of Harvey, and so I think that, like you're talking about different versions in the past that we've seen of Harvey Dent and Two-Face, I think it ends up being a much more grounded version where we actually understand how he got there, and all of the ingredients that went into that psychic break. And we're still, weirdly, even when he is this disfigured and arguably somewhat sinister evil character, we're still kind of rooting for him at the same time, which is a weird position to put the audience in."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "City of Owls" airs June 20th.