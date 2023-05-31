Gotham Knights "Daddy Issues" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Daddy Issues", the eleventh episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 6th and from the looks of things, there are plenty of issues to go around. It's Duela's birthday, but a reunion with her mom brings some stunning information and, on top of that Stephanie has some problems of her own that will put some strain on things when she has to choose between the Knights and her own dysfunctional family. You can check out the preview for yourself below and read on for the episode's official synopsis as well.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DUELA — Duela's (Olivia Rose Keegan) birthday reunion with her mom, Jane Doe (guest star Lindy Booth), unearths some shocking information that will irrevocably change her. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, putting her at odds with Harper (Fallon Smythe). Finally, Harvey (Misha Collins) finds himself on a collision course with someone from his past. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, and Tyler DiChiara also star. America Young directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams & Caroline Dries.

Who is Duela? Is she really the Joker's Daughter?

While on Gotham Knights, Duela is The Joker's Daughter, in comics Duela is actually the daughter of Two-Face, aka Harvey Dent. It's still unclear if the series will go that direction with their take on Duela — and when we spoke with Olivia Rose Keegan earlier this year, she couldn't say if that is where things would end up, but she did talk about how the comics influenced things.

"I did not know of Duela before and I had such a fun time reading the comics," Keegan said. "And I know she does some crazy sh-t in those comics. And so, I guess I won't reveal whether it goes that direction or not. That was definitely a direction. So, I love that that's out there and that exists. But I think Duela has a lot of comic book material and inspiration to pull from, but she's also her own original version of the character which is something I love. So, it can be a little bit of both."

Has Gotham Knights been renewed or cancelled?

As of the time of this article's writing, The CW has not made its decision regarding the fate of not only Gotham Knights, but Superman & Lois and All-American: Homecoming. A decision on the series' fate is expected soon, but fans of Gotham Knights have already started campaigning to save the series.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Daddy Issues" airs June 6th.