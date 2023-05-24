Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "Dark Knight of the Soul"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "Dark Knight of the Soul". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

Morning in Gotham. Cressida's body has been found and identified. Harvey watches the news in his office, the bloody Court of Owls mask in a bag within his briefcase. He gets the initial police report that says the body was moved post mortem and that the police think Turner Hayes killed her because the evidence points to him. Harvey doesn't believe it. In his office, he does a stealthy DNA test on the blood on the mask. At the Knights' lair, Stephanie is freaking out about Turner being taken by the Owls, the situation creating division within the team. The Knights need a plan to save Turner, but they don't exactly have much in the way of clues to go on. They do have the map of old Gotham but it doesn't seem to lead anywhere. However, Stephanie notices where Allen Wayne signed his map and they think the location of the signature might be where the Electrum is located. They think they can use it to leverage for Turner.

Elsewhere, the Court has Turner who continues to insist he won't join them. Lincoln March unmasks himself and says he doesn't want to kill Turner and says he doesn't want to kill him and that he deserves to see "the truth behind the mask". He then poisons the tip of a blade and stabs Turner with it so that he can see said truth about everything, including Bruce Wayne. The scene shifts and Turner seemingly starts to hallucinate. He's aware he's hallucinating, but he also appears to be at home in Wayne Manor but things are decidedly not right as he's trapped wandering the same hallway over and over before being attacked by bats which drive him into another room. There, he finds his real parents.

In Gotham, Stephanie and Harper go to the location on the map indicated by Allen Wayne's mark and find a geological study being carried out. They decide to distract the workers by sending Stephanie in as bait. It works and Harper swipes one of their radios to find out what they are doing. However, looking at the map, Cullen discovers that they may be looking in the wrong place. He discovers a pattern in holes on the map that are the real map. It's Gotham's old skyline and Cullen lines it up to one of the stolen paintings to sort out exactly where the Electrum is really hidden.

In Turner's hallucination, he reunites with his dead parents and realizes that they aren't real. They say they're real to him and they know what he's been through and they love him — and then start saying he didn't look hard enough for their killer because Bruce Wayne made him forget about them and move on. At Harvey's office, he gets the DNA results and the blood belongs to Cressida. He then sits down to make a video just in case he ends up getting arrested for the crime along with the murder of the mayor and he says he's innocent.

The Knights go searching for the Electrum and it's in the same tunnel where Allen Wayne's body was found back in the day. They soon get a hit and find a box hidden in the wall containing the Electrum. They bring it back to the lair and try to figure out how to contact the Owls so they can rescue Turner — or rather locate where they are. They get a lock on the signal at Wayne Manor. However, before they can fully form a plan, Duela takes the Electrum and starts to head off to rescue Turner. Carrie goes to stop her and Cullen says that he thinks he has a way to save Turner and protect Gotham at the same time. He forges the Electrum. He also private calls out Harper for developing a crush on Stephanie.

At Wayne Manor, Turner continues speaking with his parents who question why Batman didn't catch their killer and bring them to justice. They keep questioning why Batman didn't find justice for Turner's parents. Coming out of his hallucination, the rest of the Court comes in and Lincoln asks Turner the same question and says that Turner knows the answer deep down in his bones. Lincoln asks Turner if he ever wondered why Bruce Wayne chose him out of every other needy boy in the city. Lincoln tells it was guilt. He gets Turner to admit that it's because Batman killed his parents. Lincoln says Bruce was never worthy of him. He also goads him a bit, asking him how it felt to be more powerful than even Batman when he killed the Talon. Lincoln asks Turner to become the new Talon.

Cullen and Duela infiltrate the Manor. Turner continues to resist joining the Owls. Lincoln pulls a knife, Duela reveals she came armed with explosives. Cullen offers the Faux Electrum as trade, but Lincoln simply turns and slices Turner's throat as a test of the Electrum. Carrie shows up with the real Electrum and uses it to heal Turner and then hands it over to Lincoln in exchange. Back at the hideout, Stephanie and Turner talk, but he doesn't really open up about what happened. Cullen goes to talk to Carrie and reassure her that she made the right choice. Turner then goes to help Duela untangle her explosives. They have a somewhat tender moment that is suddenly interrupted by Turner throwing up and collapsing.

In his office, Harvey continues his video, confessing about his blackouts and losing time. He says whoever it is, it isn't him. He will not go down for someone else's crimes. However, when he goes to look at his memory card, he finds he has two new recordings — and one of them is from his other self who tells him he's not a killer.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.