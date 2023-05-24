Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Teases "Intense" Developments for Harvey Dent (Exclusive)

To say that things have not been going well for Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights would be a bit of an understatement — and particularly so recently. In the most recent previous episode of The CW series, "Belly of the Beast", that episode ending with Harvey woke up wearing a Court of Owls mask covered in blood and found his hands covered in blood as well all with him having no idea how he got in that position. This week's episode, "Dark Knight of the Soul", saw things get even more dire for Harvey but according to series star Misha Collins, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Collins told ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum there are some intense developments yet to come.

Warning: Spoilers for this week's episode of Gotham Knights, "Dark Knight of the Soul" beyond this point.

This week's episode saw Harvey discover that not only was Cressida Clarke murdered, but that blood that was on his ominous Court of Owls mask was hers. As the episode continued, Harvey ends up making a video trying to explain that he is himself not a killer but discovers that his other self, this Dark Harvey (or Fugue Harvey as he's referred to in the Gotham Knights script) has also left him a video, bringing the two versions into contact for the first time. According to Collins, it only gets crazier from here.

He's not doing great. He's not doing very well at all. He's having a really shitty week. Honestly, I feel like the show, for better or for worse... I mean, honestly, in the long term, for better kind of has a slow burn. It gets going slowly over the course of the first season. And by the time you get to where we are now, the last four or five episodes of the season, I think the show really kicks ass," Collins said, acknowledging he's seen advance copies of future episodes. "Because the show is just picking up, and it's getting to a chain reaction of climactic events for all of the storylines, not just Harvey Dent's. At this particular chapter in the season is very much there's some intense stuff happening for Harvey, and we're getting close to that moment where we see the real, well, the character that comic book fans will know as Two-Face."

Collins also went on to say that it was nice for him as a performer to dig into the character and he even teased that when we finally get to a darker embodiment of the character, don't expect a cartoonish version. This one is more grounded and someone you still want to root for.

"It was nice to get to spend the time with the character, to be able to personally get to get invested in him and start to feel like I knew who Harvey was, and I liked him, and I wanted to be a champ. I wanted him to... I still want him to prevail," Collins said. "I'm kind of personally invested in Harvey succeeding, and at the same time, in order to get there and in order to understand my character, I have to frankly confront his demons. We all have our demons. His are really a bit more bold and a bit more potentially troublesome for him."

He continued, "He doesn't have that cartoonish moniker to him. And he's still just a broken version of Harvey, and so I think that, like you're talking about different versions in the past that we've seen of Harvey Dent and Two-Face, I think it ends up being a much more grounded version where we actually understand how he got there, and all of the ingredients that went into that psychic break. And we're still, weirdly, even when he is this disfigured and arguably somewhat sinister evil character, we're still kind of rooting for him at the same time, which is a weird position to put the audience in."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.