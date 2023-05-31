Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "Poison Pill"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "Poison Pill". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

Carrie shows up with medical supplies to try to help Turner while Stephanie tries to figure out how to help Turner. His illness seems to be caused by the Electrum. However, Harper discovers that what he's suffering form is radiation sickness and confirms it with a Geiger counter. Turner is radioactive in a big way. At home, Brody gets into his dad's safe to get pain medication and stumbles upon his dad's Court of Owls mask. He also finds the pin camera that Turner had. He pockets that but closes the safe just as his father gets in the room. He leaves, and Lincoln takes a call saying he's found a way to track the Knights.

Harvey watches the video his other self left him. This other Harvey reveals that they used to "come together" when they were a kid — meeting in the middle as it were in dreams. The other Harvey suggests that Harvey take the pills Dr. Meridian gave him at high quantity so he goes into a deep sleep and allow them to meet and speak. The other Harvey insists that it is perfectly safe-ish and that the correct number is 17 pills and there is so much truth to tell. Harvey goes to his briefcase and gets out the pills.

At the tower, the Knights (save for Turner) take iodine to protect themselves, but they realize they need more professional medical help. Turner says they can't call in Carrie's Mom for help. He says he's feeling better though he doesn't look it, and he wants to work on exposing Lincoln March. Turner tells Carrie about how the Court tortured him with the stuff the Talon's knives were laced with including that the Court tried to convince him that Bruce killed his parents. Carrie gets nervous and confirms for Turner that it is indeed true.

She gives him the journal pages and says that Bruce felt responsible but she also knows that Batman didn't kill and she hasn't been able to figure it out. Turner is upset with her for hiding the pages from him. He says some insulting things to her and then tells her to leave. Stephanie gets a text from Brody and wants to go check in with him and Harper is snippy with her about it. Carrie checks in with Cullen and Harper. They tell her that Turner needs a blood transfusion which they can't really do in the attic, but Carrie heads off to steal from the blood bank.

Brody meets with Stephanie and tells her about the mask he found. He also tells Stephanie that he thinks his father killed Cressida. Stephanie tells him that she needs the video, but he doesn't have it on him. He hid, but now he has questions for Stephanie. Back at the attic, Duela brings Turner lunch. She brought him the soup Bruce always used to get him when he was sick. Duela blames herself for Turner's predicament, but he says she's not responsible. She then discovers Turner is getting worse and fast.

In his office, Harvey wakes up in his own subconscious and meets the other Harvey. Harvey asks his alter ego what's going on. The Alter Harvey says he's there to protect him from things he can't handle and it started with his father's abuse. When things got too difficult, the other Harvey would come out. The other Harvey does the difficult things for him and with him in the Court of Owls' crosshairs, he needs him.

Cullen and Harper continue researching. Cullen talks to her about things with Stephanie, but she claims that Cullen only reminded her that they just need to focus on the real goal which is clearing their names and getting out of Gotham. Cullen however is getting attached to this found family they've developed. They then spot a news article about the radiation poisoning from Electrum in the past and how those patients died within 24 hours.

The alternative Harvey tells Harvey that the Court has been setting him trying to get him to mistrust himself. He's next on their list after Batman, but he's still useful to them for now. He is their perfect patsy. The Court plans to pin everything on Harvey. Alternative Harvey isn't going to stand for it. He tells Harvey that the Court figured out how to draw the alter out with a few notes on the piano, but they made a mistake and now the alternative Harvey knows how they did it. He wants to be let out so they can take down the Court and reveals they've done it before and claims that Harvey's dad's death wasn't an accident.

Brody struggles to believe what Stephanie has told him about his father. He goes to call the police but Stephanie he can't do that. Stephanie tells Brody that they can trust Harvey Dent. She tells him to get the video from the house and she'll handle the rest. At the attic, Duela tells Turner that he's going to die in under five hours if they can't do the transfusion. Stephanie shows up to tell them about Brody helping them. Harper thinks she might be able to do the blood transfusion. Turner, however, is feeling bleak and that his whole life has been a lie. He ends up kissing her but she doesn't take it well as she doesn't actually have feelings for him. Stephanie also reveals that Brody doesn't really make her feel anything, either. However, before they can do anything to help Turner, the cops show up at the attic.

The Knights start hiding things and Duela notices that they cops all have hazmat suits. They figure out that the Court knew Turner would be radioactive and then sent the police. Stephanie directs everyone to get Turner into the tunnels while she handles the belfry and when the police get in, they find Stephanie getting high or at least pretending to. At home, Brody goes to get the camera but he warns his mother, telling her about Cressida.

The alter Harvey tells Harvey about the death of their father and how he facilitated the man's death, ensuring he fell through a railing and then refused to call 911 when he begged for help. Harvey is horrified, but his alter said it was a matter of him or them. The alternative Harvey wants to fully take over now. At the hospital, Carrie goes to get her mom and claims it is life or death. She's brought Turner to the hospital for help.

Rebecca isn't sure she believes Brody, but he insists he's telling the truth and tells her about the video. She finally agrees that they need to get out of there and goes to pack. At the hospital, Carrie's mom gets busy doing the transfusion and Carrie guards the door. In his office, Harvey confronts his other self and says that the other self just wants to burn everything down rather than justice. Harvey says he will never give up control, but then his alter starts fighting him. In the waking world, it's like Harvey's having a seizure and his assistant walks in and discovers it. At the hospital, Turner goes into cardiac arrest.

The two Harveys fight, but Good Harvey prevails with it seeming like he kills his darker self. He wakes up in his office after medical intervention. At the hospital, Turner also survives, but Carrie's mom isn't happy with her. Brody goes to leave and his mother says they can't just walk out with nowhere to go. Brody says he will keep her safe but she ends up stabbing him in the chest. Rebecca tells him that she's the real threat, not Lincoln March.

Harvey meets with Dr. Meridian and says he feels clearheaded. Carrie's mom goes to check on Turner but finds Carrie instead and gives her a lecture instead and tells her that she's going to call the police. Carrie then tells her mom that she's Robin. Back at the Marc residence, Lincoln reports to Rebecca that they didn't get Turner and Rebecca tells them Steph is now a problem. Rebecca then reveals that she killed Brody. She then sends Stephanie a fake text and orders Lincoln to clean up Brody's body. Stephanie gets the text about the "destroyed footage" and is distraught. Duela finds Turner and gives him some important perspective. Turner starts to appreciate Duela for who she is and she kisses him and then he kisses her back and they start to hook up in the library.

Lincoln takes the coffin containing Brody's body and inside, Brody wakes up.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.