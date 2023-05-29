Gotham Knights "Poison Pill" Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for "Poison Pill", the tenth episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 30th and things are getting a lot more complicated for the Knights. The Knights were able to rescue Turner from the Court of Owls, but it seems that his time with the group has left him in grave condition — and that may mean letting Brody March in on a devastating secret. At the same time, the episode appears to show more of Harvey Dent's other self who was also teased at the end of the most recent episode. You can check out the preview for yourself below as well as the official episode synopsis.

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK — With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it's too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair.

The preview appears to make good on Misha Collins' promise that fans would see more interaction between Harvey and his darker self, something the actor mentioned in a recent conversation with ComicBook.com.

"We will get to see more of an interaction between Harvey and Dark Harvey, as you call him. And I think through that, he won't come to like or condone Dark Harvey, but he will come to believe him.," Collins said. "And I think that's important. He ends up getting to the point where he's like, "Yeah, this guy may not be good, but at least I believe him."

Collins also went on to say that it was nice for him as a performer to dig into the character and he even teased that when we finally get to a darker embodiment of the character, don't expect a cartoonish version. This one is more grounded and someone you still want to root for.

"It was nice to get to spend the time with the character, to be able to personally get to get invested in him and start to feel like I knew who Harvey was, and I liked him, and I wanted to be a champ. I wanted him to... I still want him to prevail," Collins said. "I'm kind of personally invested in Harvey succeeding, and at the same time, in order to get there and in order to understand my character, I have to frankly confront his demons. We all have our demons. His are really a bit more bold and a bit more potentially troublesome for him."

He continued, "He doesn't have that cartoonish moniker to him. And he's still just a broken version of Harvey, and so I think that, like you're talking about different versions in the past that we've seen of Harvey Dent and Two-Face, I think it ends up being a much more grounded version where we actually understand how he got there, and all of the ingredients that went into that psychic break. And we're still, weirdly, even when he is this disfigured and arguably somewhat sinister evil character, we're still kind of rooting for him at the same time, which is a weird position to put the audience in."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Poison Pill" airs May 30th.