Gotham Knights "City of Owls" Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for "City of Owls", the thirteenth episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 20th, which means fans have a couple of weeks to wait to see what's next, but from the looks of things, it's going to be an intense episode. This weeks' episode saw major revelations about Duela as well as confirmed that it's Rebecca March who is really in charge of the Court of Owls and from the looks of things, the Knights are going to try to take the group down once and for all. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

INTO THE LION'S DEN — The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names. Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered. After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Brooke Pohl & Amy Do Thurlow.

What's next for Harvey Dent?

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Misha Collins recently teased that the more we get to know the darker embodiment of Harvey, the more we'll want to root for the character.

"It was nice to get to spend the time with the character, to be able to personally get to get invested in him and start to feel like I knew who Harvey was, and I liked him, and I wanted to be a champ. I wanted him to... I still want him to prevail," Collins said. "I'm kind of personally invested in Harvey succeeding, and at the same time, in order to get there and in order to understand my character, I have to frankly confront his demons. We all have our demons. His are really a bit more bold and a bit more potentially troublesome for him."

He continued, "He doesn't have that cartoonish moniker to him. And he's still just a broken version of Harvey, and so I think that, like you're talking about different versions in the past that we've seen of Harvey Dent and Two-Face, I think it ends up being a much more grounded version where we actually understand how he got there, and all of the ingredients that went into that psychic break. And we're still, weirdly, even when he is this disfigured and arguably somewhat sinister evil character, we're still kind of rooting for him at the same time, which is a weird position to put the audience in."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "City of Owls" airs June 20th.