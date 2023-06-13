Gotham Knights Canceled After One Season on The CW

It's a sad day in Gotham. The CW has officially cancelled Gotham Knights after just one season on the network. The cancellation is just the latest for the network, which has been undergoing some major shifts since being sold to local television giant Nexstar Media Group in late 2022. The CW's other two freshmen dramas for the 2022-2023 season, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters, have also been canceled, as well as the network's reboot of Kung Fu, and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows… and looking at our budgets in 2024. We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways," CW's Entertainment President Brad Schwartz said about the shows last month.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

The series stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, with Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Has The CW renewed any shows?

Only three original shows have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season: All American for Season 6, Superman & Lois for Season 4, and Walker for Season 4. There have been several changes at the network since it was acquired by media conglomerate Nexstar last year. That has resulted in several shakeups, including programming shifts. Recently the network rescued HBO Max series FBoy Island, which was cancelled by the streamer after two seasons.

Are you sad Gotham Knights was canceled after just one season? Let us know in the comment section.