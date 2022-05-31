DC's Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW

✖

The Gotham Knights are officially headed to television. Today, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for Gotham Knights, the new live-action series poised to debut sometime in 2023. Gotham Knights is one of three new series the network is planning for the 2022-2023 season, including the Walker prequel Walker: Independence and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters also ordered to series. Gotham Knights is the third DC-inspired series to be greenlit for the 2022-2023 season, in addition to returning seasons of The Flash and Superman & Lois. Several of the network's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — were recently cancelled.

Gotham Knights | Secrets | Season Trailer When a hero falls, a new generation will rise. #CWGothamKnights is coming in 2023 to The CW! Posted by CW Gotham Knights on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

What do you think of the first look at The CW's Gotham Knights? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Gotham Knights will debut sometime in 2023 season on The CW.