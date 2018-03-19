The Mad Hatter Returns in New ‘Gotham’ Photos

The streets of Gotham are about to get mad!

FOX released a batch of new Gotham photos from the upcoming episode “A Dark Knight: One of My Three Soups,” which is set to air on Thursday, March 29. Featured front and center in a couple of these images is the one and only Jervis Tetch, a.k.a. The Mad Hatter, back for the first time this season.

You can check out all 11 of the new Gotham images by clicking into the gallery below!

Tetch, played by Benedict Samuel, was last seen at the end of Season 3, locked back up in Arkham after helping to spread the Tetch Virus. Apparently his imprisonment doesn’t last forever.

In these new photos, Tetch is seen in the middle of the street, wearing his Arkham inmate outfit and his iconic top hat. The thing to notice here however, is the absurd scene that Tetch has set up in the street behind him. Tetch seems to be arguing with Jim and Harvey about the folks dressed for a wedding standing mysteriously behind him. This is likely one of Tetch’s games, or an affect of his virus, but there’s no telling what exactly he could be up to.

As for how Mad Hatter escapes Arkham Asylum, look no further than Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan), who is set to return to action in “One of My Three Soups.” Gotham star Ben McKenzie recently confirmed that Jerome and Mad Hatter would be working together at some point this season, and Jerome revealed to Penguin in an earlier episode that he was planning a big escape. It’s likely that the two villains worked together to get themselves out of the prison.

Many of the other photos from this episode focus on one of two different partnerships: Harvey and Jim or Bruce and Selina. It looks as though the former partners are trying to take down Tetch, while the latter are chasing after Poison Ivy.

Are you excited to see Mad Hatter return? What other villains do you want to see come back to the series?

Gotham‘s next episode, “A Dark Knight: The Sinking Ship, The Grand Applause,” will air on Thursday at 8pm ET on FOX. “One of My Three Soups” will follow it on March 29.