Mr. Freeze Returns to ‘Gotham’ in New Promo

Things are about to get chilly in Gotham City!

Gotham is preparing to return this Thursday on FOX and it’s no secret that a whole slew of villains are ready to cause mayhem on Jim Gordon, Bruce Wayne, and the rest of the city. Jerome Valeska is taking over Arkham, Ivy is back with a new style, and even Scarecrow will be making his return at some point soon. Little did we know Victor Fries is also getting in on the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Freeze, played by Nathan Darrow, didn’t exactly go into hiding, he wasn’t talked about as one of the villains that would be joining the parade of rogue’s plaguing Gotham this year. However, a new teaser released on the show’s official Twitter account revealed that Freeze is definitely coming back for more.

Check out the full promo below!

While this doesn’t say much about the kind of role Freeze will play going forward, it does add one more villain to the already loaded roster this season, further affirming the notion that many of these rogues will be teaming up at some point in the near future. Penguin and Jerome have already found themselves partnered up, but earlier this year, Gotham star David Mazouz revealed that the dangerous duo will be adding to their ranks, forming an entire team of villains.

“Oh yeah, that basically is the second half of Season 4.” Mazouz said. “Essentially all of the villains on the show, all the terrifying ones at least, will team up. It will basically be the Justice League of Gotham villains. They’re gonna basically terrorize the city over the next 11 episodes. All the good guys are gonna have a part in taking them down, because there are just so many of them. Of course it’s spearheaded by the man that posted it himself, Jerome. Everybody is involved, somehow, in this massive fight against this band of villains. It’s so cool. I loved every single time I got a script these past couple of months. It’s so cool, the idea of everybody teaming up like that.”

Gotham returns with new episodes this Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET on FOX.

Which villain are you most looking forward to on Gotham this season? Let us know in the comments!