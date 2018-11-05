‘Gotham’s Robin Lord Taylor Shares First Look at Penguin’s Top Hat

Penguin is going to be getting some of his popular comic looks in Gotham‘s upcoming final season, and that of course includes his iconic top hat.

On Monday, Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor confirmed to his Instagram followers that the hat itself had arrived on set. The actor shared a photo as part of his live story, showing the costume piece in his chair behind the scenes.

Unfortunately, Taylor hasn’t been spotted wearing the hat yet, but at least we know it’s definitely on its way. You can take a look at the photo below!

During a visit to the Gotham set last month, ComicBook.com spoke with Taylor about the evolution of Oswald Cobblepot in Season 5.

“I can’t spoil anything specific but definitely there are parts of the traditional iconography of the Penguin that are coming into play this year,” he told us. “We’ve done everything else with this character it has its own unique twists and it’s also everything is earned and everything makes sense this character is turning into the traditional Penguin that we all know and so we see it visually as well as emotionally.”

Just a few days after the interview, at New York Comic Con, Taylor confirmed that Penguin would be putting on some weight in the final season. He joked during one of the panels, “Yeah, I get chunky.”

On his way towards becoming the classic Penguin that we all know and love from the comics, Gotham’s version of Oswald will have quite the story in Season 5 as he begins the final installment thriving in No Man’s Land.

“He’s in the best place he’s ever been, the second Jeremiah blows the bridges Gotham is shut off from the rest of the world,” Taylor said. “There’s a huge power vacuum, someone needs to step in and control, and as messed up as it is Penguin is one of the most qualified people to do that having been Mayor of Gotham as successfully, unsuccessfully- I’ll leave it up to the viewers to decide but that’s an amazing opportunity for him to rebuild the power structure in Gotham city in his own image the way he wants it to be done.

“Unfortunately that puts him right up against Jim Gordon, classically, as we’ve always sort of had going since the beginning is that dynamic between Penguin and Jim and so both of them trying to rest control- and also not just from each other but from the rest of these rogues galleries of everyone controlling their territories. It’s forcing all of these characters to have to deal each other and come to the table regardless of past grievances.”

Gotham returns to FOX for its fifth and final season on January 3, 2019.