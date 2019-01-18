‘Gotham’ “Ruin” Preview: Gordon and Penguin Team Up

The latest episode of Gotham ended with a literal bang, an explosion rocking the safe space of Haven and leaving its citizens reeling in the chaos.

The preview for next week’s episode shows Jim Gordon struggling to maintain order in the wake of the explosion, making a deal with the devil as a means to an end. Take a look at the preview for Gotham‘s episode “Ruin” above.

The clip sees Gordon and Penguin uniting, with the crime kingpin offering the lingering police officers back up and fire power in order to get back at those responsible for the explosion at Haven.

We also get to see the aftermath of Selina’s betrayal of Bruce Wayne, leaving him behind as she seeks revenge on Jeremiah. Bruce goes back to Alfred for help, and the two want to prevent her from getting in over her head.

Selina only came back after receiving some experimental treatment from Poison Ivy, which resulted in a drastic transformation that’s putting her on the path toward becoming Catwoman. Actress Camren Bicondova teased these changes in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“After she goes after Jeremiah you would think that that would be her breaking point, but it’s not,” Bicondova said. “So every single time you think Selina has reached her breaking point, nope, she just goes a little further, just a little. So she reaches that climax and then climbs up the mountain a little further and then completely mellows out and she realizes that even though it’s okay to be angry at someone and it’s okay to feel all those things that it’s not okay to act on it the way that she acted on it. So the rest of the season she’s tried, I think the rest of the season it’s really about mending her relationship with herself and mainly her relationship with Bruce.

“So I think that’s really the rest of the season is her and Bruce just being a little bit normal, as normal as they can be. And then just when you think that it’ll work out the way that you want it to, it just doesn’t. And so Selina is left devastated in a way and it just kind of it’s heartbreaking. Their entire relationship is heartbreaking. This entire season is a struggle for Selina. You’re gonna see that. The audience is really gonna see that and I’m really thankful that the writers showed that this season and didn’t really filter anything as much as they normally do. And I’m just, when I really think about it, I try not to think about it too often ’cause then I become speechless and cry, but it’s just really cool that I was able to be part of this entire thing. It’s just incredible.”

