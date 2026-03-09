Solo Leveling Studio Confirms Acclaimed Shonen Series Amid Season 3 Delay

It’s been almost a year since the second season of Solo Leveling reached its conclusion, and the animation studio has yet to share any updates on the anime’s return. It’s one of the most popular anime series of recent times, as fans from all over the world await the third season to follow the rest of Jinwoo’s journey. Season 2 wraps up the Jeju Island Arc, one of the best arcs in the series, where Jinwoo defeats the Ant King and turns him into one of his shadows. The arc is intense, and Jinwoo’s unparalleled powers are witnessed by the entire world, earning him recognition as the newest S-Rank Hunter. However, the story still has to unravel a lot of mysteries behind the world’s history, the cosmic wars, and the appearance of gates.

A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling, is one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan. While Solo Leveling is the studio’s most famous series, it’s also known for several acclaimed shows such as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Your Lie in April, and many more. The studio will be returning in 2027 with the anime adaptation of Yukino Sonoyama’s acclaimed Shonen manga, Bless. The visual arts manga began serialization in Kodansha’s monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2022. The gorgeous trailer and visuals captured viewers’ attention as the official website shares all the details regarding the series.

What Is Bless About?

The story follows 15-year-old Aia Udagawa, who has been chosen as a model for the Aoi Festival Artist Contest due to his previous experience. However, amid his inner struggles, he notices Jin Sumisaki, a tall and awkward girl who appears embarrassed about her appearance, especially her freckles and her height. The two of them are paired as a model and stylist, while Udagawa regrets having to abandon his dream of becoming a makeup artist after convincing himself he has no talent.

On the other hand, Sumisaki lacks the confidence to work as a model despite having the stunning features that would help her stand out from the crowd. Regardless of her self-doubt, Sumisaki suggests switching roles with Udagawa, giving all the creative freedom to the boy. The story continues as the duo embraces their dreams while giving each other the push needed to break free from the shackles of self-doubt holding them back. The story continues as Sumisaki struts the runway like her mother, while Udagawa returns to the fashion and beauty industry to conquer it.

The anime was announced with a 60-second promotional video while confirming a 2027 premiere. The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but we can expect an update in a few months. The manga has released seven volumes so far, and you can find links to the physical and digital copies on the official website of Kodansha, where you can also read the first chapter for free. Volume 8 will be released on March 9th, 2026, and while the English release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it shouldn’t take longer than a year.

