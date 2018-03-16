‘Gotham’ – “The Sinking Ship, The Grand Applause” Promo Released

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Gotham certainly took the action up a notch with tonight’s new episode, and the preview for next week makes it seem as though the series has no plans of slowing down.

You can check out the full promo for “A Dark Knight: The Sinking Ship, The Grand Applause” in the video above!

The promo begins with Selina and Bruce, finally working together to take down a common enemy. As we saw in tonight’s episode, Bruce has finally come around to the idea of being a hero. Selina outright admitted that she isn’t a hero, but there is still a side to her that wants to see Gotham become a better place. The duo, who grow up to be Batman and Catwoman, are seen fighting alongside one another, seemingly trying to defeat Ivy Pepper.

From there, the footage turns our attention to The Riddler. At the end of this episode, Oswald finally helped Riddler take over Nygma’s brain once again. In the promo, Riddler is seen running out of Arkham with a gun in the air, breaking Cobblepot out of the place.

Penguin runs into Jim Gordon in an alley, who tells him that they need to work together. Jim knows that Oswald also wants to kill Sofia.

Unfortunately, Jim might have spoken to soon. In the final scene of the promo, Sofia shoots Jim in the stomach, and asks him to beg for his life.

“A Dark Knight: The Sinking Ship, The Grand Applause” airs on Thursday, March 22 at 8pm ET on FOX.

