Netflix Just Added One of DC’s Most Underrated Movies

There haven’t traditionally been a ton of great DC options to watch on Netflix, outside of the various Arroverse shows that have been available on the service for years. Some DC movies rotate in and out of the streamer’s lineup but without a whole lot of consistency. On Thursday, Netflix users got a treat in the form of one of the best and most underrated DC movies to-date, one that has achieved a real cult status over the last 20 years.
Constantine was originally released in 2005 and stars Keanu Reeves as the demon-hunting John Constantine. The Francis Lawrence-directed action movie didn’t receive glowing reviews when it first hit theaters, and it only made a modest splash at the box office, but time has been incredibly kind to Constantine. Fans have fallen in love with the film over the last two decades and it has held up incredibly well in the face of a superhero movie landscape where everything has started to feel the same. The recently released 4K restoration of Constantine shows just how far ahead of its time the movie actually was.
There have never been more Constantine fans than there are right now, which makes the timing of its recent arrival on Netflix feel just about perfect. Constantine was added to Netflix’s lineup on Thursday, May 1st, giving the service a much needed boost of the supernatural.
If Constantine is one of your DC blind spots, Netflix has made the beloved hit easier to watch than ever. It’s definitely worth your time, especially since Reeves and Lawrence are finally working on a sequel.
What’s New on Netflix?
Constantine was just one of dozens of titles that were added to Netflix’s lineup on Thursday. The start of the new month brought movies like American Graffiti, Starship Troopers, Twilight, and Ocean’s Eleven to Netflix’s streaming roster.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES