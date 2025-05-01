Netflix Just Added One of DC’s Most Underrated Movies

There haven’t traditionally been a ton of great DC options to watch on Netflix, outside of the various Arroverse shows that have been available on the service for years. Some DC movies rotate in and out of the streamer’s lineup but without a whole lot of consistency. On Thursday, Netflix users got a treat in the form of one of the best and most underrated DC movies to-date, one that has achieved a real cult status over the last 20 years.

Constantine was originally released in 2005 and stars Keanu Reeves as the demon-hunting John Constantine. The Francis Lawrence-directed action movie didn’t receive glowing reviews when it first hit theaters, and it only made a modest splash at the box office, but time has been incredibly kind to Constantine. Fans have fallen in love with the film over the last two decades and it has held up incredibly well in the face of a superhero movie landscape where everything has started to feel the same. The recently released 4K restoration of Constantine shows just how far ahead of its time the movie actually was.

There have never been more Constantine fans than there are right now, which makes the timing of its recent arrival on Netflix feel just about perfect. Constantine was added to Netflix’s lineup on Thursday, May 1st, giving the service a much needed boost of the supernatural.

If Constantine is one of your DC blind spots, Netflix has made the beloved hit easier to watch than ever. It’s definitely worth your time, especially since Reeves and Lawrence are finally working on a sequel.

What’s New on Netflix?

Constantine was just one of dozens of titles that were added to Netflix’s lineup on Thursday. The start of the new month brought movies like American Graffiti, Starship Troopers, Twilight, and Ocean’s Eleven to Netflix’s streaming roster.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES