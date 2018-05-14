‘Lethal Weapon’ Renewed For Season 3, ‘Gotham’ Season 5 Still a Possibility

Fox announced today that Lethal Weapon has been renewed for a third season, but fans of Gotham shouldn’t count the show out yet.

Late last week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that between Lethal Weapon and Gotham — both of which are Warner Bros. TV productions and were both on the bubble at Fox — the priority was on Lethal Weapon. At the time producers were trying to hammer out a deal with a new star ahead of Monday’s upfronts and the report indicated that “Should that not work, Fox would renew the studio’s DC Comics drama Gotham instead, sources say.”

Earlier today, it was announced that efforts to replace Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford were successful, with Crawford reportedly being replaced by Seann William Scott who will play a new character on the series in its third season. For Gotham fans, this news would appear to mean that the Batman prequel series is doomed, however, that may not be the case.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg posted on Twitter that Gotham may still have a future, albeit a limited one. Goldberg noted that sources were indicating that there was discussion of a 13-episode order for the series, an order that would get Gotham to the magic number of episodes needed for the show to enter syndication: 100.

Sources say #Gotham is still in play, for potential 13-episode order. That would get the WBTV series to the 100-episode mark needed for syndication. https://t.co/Uzl04IjhZs — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) May 13, 2018

However, even if Gotham doesn’t get even a final 13-episode order from Fox it is still possible that the show could survive. As fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine saw, another network could swoop in and save the show, but streaming services may also end up being Gotham‘s rescue. Warner Bros. is in the verge of launching the DC Universe streaming service. Thus far, the network is slated to be the home of the new live-action Titans and Swamp Thing series, as well as the new Harley Quinn animated series and revived Young Justice animated series. While some fans have hoped that Lucifer — which Fox cancelled last week — might find a home on DC Universe, Gotham might make for a more natural fit.

Whatever Gotham‘s ultimate fate, fans don’t have too much longer to wait. Fox’s upfront presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday so whatever decision Fox is mulling for the series, fans will know for certain then.

The Gotham Season Four finale episode, “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land,” airs Thursday, May 17th at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.