‘Gotham’ Season 5 Mutant Leader Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Now that we’ve seen Gotham‘s Mutant Leader in action, thanks to a couple of Season 5 set photos, the actor portraying the mammoth villain has given fans a glimpse of his role behind the scenes.

Sid O’Connell has taken to Instagram to confirm his role in the fifth and final season of Gotham, and to share a photo of himself in the makeup chair, preparing to portray what we can only assume is the villain known as Mutant Leader.

“Wow!! Yesterday was a one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to [Gotham on FOX] for the best day and a shout out to my special FX guy @bornsteinfx you are a master of your craft brotha. Thanks for everything you did yesterday. We killed it on set. Stay tuned in January for this episode to air.”

The day before O’Connell made this post, he shared another photo about his journey to Gotham.

Before actually getting in front of the camera, O’Connell noted that he had auditioned for Gotham five times, though a role had never come to fruition. Finally, in the show’s final season, O’Connell has been given the chance to make something happen.

“Today is a blessing in so many ways,” he wrote. “As I am lying here taking this all in. To be apart of this amazing show [Gotham on FOX]. which so many don’t know. I have auditioned 5 times, and now I finally made it. Im ready to rock the f*** out this role. Time to kill it!!”

In the comics, the Mutants were a part of The Dark Knight Returns, written by Frank Miller. That story followed a much older version of Bruce Wayne than the one featured on Gotham, but Mutant Leader and his gang of misfits could easily fit into the No Man’s Land storyline that brought Season 4 to a close.

Gotham‘s fifth and final season will arrive in early 2019 on FOX.