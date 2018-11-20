New ‘Gotham’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals New Look For Scarecrow

The fifth season premiere of Gotham is just over a month away and marketing for the show’s final season has started to pick up. In case you didn’t have many scary thoughts in your mind to stoke nightmares tonight, Fox released a new season five teaser that’s sure to provide you adequate nightmare fuel.

Though not too much is revealed, the teaser debuts a fresh new look for one Jonathan Crane. With a band of followers in tow, the Scarecrow can be seen tying an unlucky Gotham resident to a crucifix.

First appearing in the inaugural season, Crane was initially played by Charlie Tahan. Due to the rising popularity of Ozark — a Netflix original — Tahan was replaced by David W. Thompson, who played the character in the back half of last season.

Along with Scarecrow picking up a much more comic-accurate look, fans can anticipate Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) to follow suit.

During a visit to the set of Gotham last month, ComicBook.com spoke to Taylor about his transformation into full-on Cobblepot by the time the series wraps for good.

“I can’t spoil anything specific but definitely there are parts of the traditional iconography of the Penguin that are coming into play this year,” he told us. “We’ve done everything else with this character it has its own unique twists and it’s also everything is earned and everything makes sense this character is turning into the traditional Penguin that we all know and so we see it visually as well as emotionally.”With season five being the show’s last, many of the cast mates were beginning to get sentimental during the set visit. David Mazouz — who plays the young Bruce Wayne in Gotham — spoke to his thoughts on the show wrapping.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” Mazouz said. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

The final Gotham — which is set to include 12 episodes — will begin airing on FOX on January 3, 2019.