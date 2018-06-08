‘Gotham’: Gordon Lights the Signal, Jeremiah Gets a Makeover in Season Finale Photos

With each passing season, Gotham is looking less and less like a prequel series, and more like an actual Batman story. If the first photos from the Season 4 finale are any indication, the series is going to take another massive step in the direction of the Caped Crusader in just a couple of months.

That’s right folks, WE HAVE A BAT SIGNAL!

This week, FOX unveiled a slew of photos from the Season 4 finale, “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land.” The images, 18 in total, feature all sorts of developments for the ensemble cast, but by far the most important detail worth noticing is Jim and Bruce’s newest toy.

As you can see in the photo below, Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne stand on the roof of a building, with an enormous spotlight sitting beside them. The crime-fighting duo stare up into the sky, following the direction of the light.

Of course, any Batman fan will recognize this pose as one of Gordon’s most iconic looks. He stares up into the sky as he ignites his call, waiting for the Dark Knight to come to his aid. Gotham is certainly going to use this signal in the same way, though it’s likely the light won’t feature the popular bat insignia.

The other big talking point sure to come from these photos is Jeremiah’s new style. The architect-turned-villain has finally donned the white makeup and red lipstick, mimicking the classic look of the Joker. He’s also got a brand new suit, and a couple of facial bruises to go along with his upgraded threads.

These photos also feature new looks at Penguin, Tabitha, Ra’s al Ghul, Harvey Bullock, and many others. You can check out all 18 images in the gallery above!

What do you think about these new Gotham photos? Is the show building to an epic season finale? Let us know your thought by dropping a line in the comment section.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX. “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land” is set to air on May 17.