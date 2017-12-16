Grace Fulton Confirms ‘Shazam’ Casting

DC’s Shazam! is still rather mysterious, but at least the cast is starting to come into view.

Early rumors said that actress Grace Fulton was in talks to join the cast, and now Fulton has confirmed it. The actress celebrated the news with a photo that shows her holding a Shazam! comic, and she couldn’t be more excited to join the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Guys… guys… I’m gonna be in Shazam,” Fulton said. “I know! It’s crazy! What? Ah! HOLY MOLEY!! If you couldn’t tell, I’m super EXCITED! Thank you, Peter Safran and New Line for letting me join the Shazam club, I promise to keep its secrets! @ponysmasher and @maxime.alexandre, see you guys soon!! 😊.”

Director David F. Sandberg also confirmed the news, posting a photo of a wall that holds mostly placeholders with question marks, save for a few photos. “It was kind of already out there but here’s an official welcome to @smoregrace,” Sandberg said.

Neither Fulton or Sandberg revealed what role she will be playing in the film, though that earlier report described the part as one of Billy’s friends. That could very well mean she is playing Mary Marvel, but that is just speculation at this point.

Fulton previously worked with Sandberg on Annabelle: Creation, and will join a cast made up of Zachary Levi as Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, David J. MacNeil as Mr. Bryer, and Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena. While not confirmed, Mark Strong is also expected to play Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Levi previously summed up the movie’s tone perfectly, comparing it to a Tom Hanks classic, but with one big difference.

“Look the movie I think, ultimately the hope is it’s going to feel like the movie Big but with superpowers,” Levi told KTLA 5. “I mean that’s what Shazam is. Billy Batson who’s 13 gets this magical power, he says Shazam, he becomes Captain Marvel Shazam, long story we’ll get into that later, and then he becomes me. So you’ve got to have the heart of that kind of Tom Hanks of the kid in you.”

Shazam! currently holds a 3.68 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote on here.

Shazam! is currently slated for April 5, 2019.

Shazam!2019

Shazam!2019

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #17

Anticipated Rating

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Average rating3.68/5 from 861 users