grandson And Jessie Reyez's Rain Music Video Reveals Unreleased The Suicide Squad Footage

"Rain," the new song from the soundtrack for The Suicide Squad by grandson and Jessie Reyez, has a new music video -- and it comes complete with unused footage from James Gunn's reinvention of the DC villain franchise. This one is the "pop classic" that Gunn recently teased would be recorded for the film's soundtrack, but it's Gunn, so don't be too surprised if he had another banger or two waiting to be unleashed on the world. After all, it isn't as though the soundtracks for either one of the films in his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was lacking in that department.

You can download or stream "Rain" at this link. The track can be purchased at iTunes, Amazon, and other digital music retailers if that's your bag, too.

"So one of my favorite current musical artists wrote & recorded a song for #TheSuicideSquad & I feel like I’m standing so close to a pop classic that it’s burning my brain. I have been singing it non-stop for a week. Can’t wait to share… soon," Gunn wrote back in May. "In all honesty it actually features TWO of my favorite new artists who I’ve professed love for in the past."

You can see the video below.

The music video for Rain out now with @Jessiereyez , featuring UNRELEASED FOOTAGE FROM @JamesGunn #TheSuicideSquad . GRAB UR POPCORN 🍿 https://t.co/I7sv2GeLPs — grandson (@grandson) July 23, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.