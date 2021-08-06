The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases “Pop Classic” Recorded For Movie's Soundtrack

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in August and fans cannot wait to see James Gunn's take on the DC characters. The movie is set to have a star-studded cast and promises hardcore action, but that's not all fans have to look forward to. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to tease the movie's soundtrack, and it sounds like we have some potential bangers in our future.

"So one of my favorite current musical artists wrote & recorded a song for #TheSuicideSquad & I feel like I’m standing so close to a pop classic that it’s burning my brain. I have been singing it non-stop for a week. Can’t wait to share… soon," Gunn wrote. "In all honesty it actually features TWO of my favorite new artists who I’ve professed love for in the past." You can view the tweet below:

In all honesty it actually features TWO of my favorite new artists who I’ve professed love for in the past. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 29, 2021

Gunn answered some more questions about the music in the comments. "Can we expect the same amount of songs for The Suicide Squad like we did with Guardians?," @BlackMajikMan90

asked. "Approximately," Gunn replied. "Would you ever make a movie with Donald Glover? I feel like your style would complement his," @kordell_king added. "Yeah I think @donaldglover is amazing," Gunn wrote back. "Were the artists on your top 50 songs list from the 10s you made?," @Donnie13Blevins wondered. Gunn replied with a smirking face emoji, which leads us to believe the answer is "yes."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. Gunn is also currently working on Peacemaker, which is expected to hit HBO Max later this year.