This Green Arrow Q-Fig is A Perfect Gift for ‘Arrow’ Fans

Collectors should get excited at the prospect of seeing Q-Figs take on The CW‘s Oliver Queen AKA Green Arrow. This version, inspired by the popular television series, even incorporates the popular boxing glove arrow, which is great for a hero who wants to make their foe laugh and lose some teeth.

You can get Quantum Mechanics’ Green Arrow Q-Fig on our site right now, just in time for the holiday season. The PVC figure measures at about 4 inches tall and is available for $14.95.

When he’s not being a billionaire philanthropist turned progressive politician, Oliver Queen is the ultimate vigilante superhero. As the Green Arrow, he’s out beating up the bad guys in Star City and shooting a hail of arrows with such speed and exquisite accuracy that it happens in the blur of a moment.

Our Green Arrow Q-Fig, based on the character from the CW television series, takes aim with a special number: his boxing glove arrow that usually scores a big knockout.

This charming chibi-style figure includes a whiteboard speech bubble for writing your own phrases or sound effects.

