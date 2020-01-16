DC Releases New Green Lantern: Legacy Trailer

DC has released a new trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy, the new YA graphic novel that will explore the story of a young new Green Lantern trying to make his way after inheriting the power of a his grandmother’s power ring. You can check out the full trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy, above! According to the synopsis released by DC Comics: “Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother’s store, where his bedroom is crammed with sketchpads and comic books. But not even his most imaginative drawings could compare to the colorful adventure he’s about to embark on.



“When Tai inherits his grandmother’s jade ring, he soon finds out it’s more than it appears. Suddenly he’s being inducted into a group of space cops known as the Green Lanterns, his neighborhood is being overrun by some racist bullies, and every time he puts pen to paper, he’s forced to confront that he might not be creative enough or strong enough to uphold his ba’s legacy.



Now Tai must decide what kind of hero he wants to be: will he learn to soar above his insecurities or will the past keep him grounded?“

DC has been pushing an entire initiative of YA material, which the publisher first announced last year:

“DC announced plans to expand its Books for Young Readers program with an extensive new graphic novel slate geared toward young adults and middle grade readers. The new titles revealed today are scheduled to debut from 2020 through 2021 and feature stories starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more of DC’s most iconic characters, written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in the young adult (YA) and middle grade publishing space.

As standalone stories, DC’s YA and middle grade graphic novels are not part of DC’s ongoing comic book continuity and completely accessible to new fans. DC’s YA titles feature thought-provoking stories for readers ages 13 and up that focus on everyday aspirations, struggles, and triumphs. DC’s middle grade graphic novels are geared toward readers ages 8-12 and tell stories focused on friends, family, and growing up.”

Below you can find the 2020 lineup of DC YA Titles coming to store shelves:

Green Lantern: Legacy is written by Minh Le and illustrated by Andie Tong and will hit store shelves on January 21st.