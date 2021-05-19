Green Lantern Reportedly Eyeing Jeremy Irvine for Alan Scott Role

✖

Green Lantern's HBO Max series has been one of the more anticipated DC projects, and if a new report ends up panning out, we might just know who is going to play Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern. According to Illuminerdi, Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) is in talks to play the role, and the proposed deal is for one year. This is different than Finn Wittrock's deal to play Guy Gardner, so Scott might end up only playing a role in this season (assuming there are more seasons coming that is). Right now this is just a rumor, so nothing has been confirmed, but fingers crossed we get more official castings soon.

Here's the casting description for Scott that was previously revealed. "Alan Scott: White Male, 28 years old. From the outside, Alan is the model of early 1940’s. The image of a G-Man. Alan is handsome, clean-shaven and well dressed without a hair out of place. He has spent his young life trying to personify truth, justice, and the American Way. He is already a household name in L.A. and is seen as hero thanks to positive press coverage. However, for all of Alan’s honesty, there is one huge lie that follows him. He is a gay man. A fact that, in his era, could cost him his job, or even his life."

Irvine could definitely fill that role, but we'll just have to wait and see. At the moment, only Wittrock is cast in the show, but it will also include Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, Sinestro, and a new Lantern named Bree Jarta.

Wittrock recently revealed some behind-the-scenes details on the audition process and admits it was rather daunting.

"It was kind of daunting and way bigger than I thought it would be," Wittrock said. "Vickie Thomas, who's this casting director who I was always a little, not scared of, but an impressive woman, she sat on this dolly as they pushed into my face on this little stool and read with me. She has a special place in my heart. Then like a week later I found out I got it, so it was very cool. I was very thankful."

You can check out the synopsis for the new series below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

