Cardi B Channels Poison Ivy in Stunning Halloween Costume

This year’s Halloween has resulted in some pretty epic costumes, with people embodying a wide array of elements of horror or popular culture. Quite a lot of celebrities have gotten into the spirit — and it looks like rapper and actress Cardi B is among them. On Thursday, Cardi took to social media to share a series of photos of herself dressed in an impressive-looking Poison Ivy costume. If it wasn’t clear that she was channeling the DC Comics character, the captions on both of the photos made it clear with “That girl is poison” and “Money Ivy”.

Cardi B. is just the latest celebrity to embody Pamela Isley for Halloween, with Rita Ora and Halsey dressing up as the antihero in years past. But it’s hard to deny that Cardi’s costume is rather impressive, especially with her practical wig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, there’s no telling when we’ll next see Poison Ivy on the big screen, although fans have been hoping to see her for years. Rumors have suggested that the Gotham City Sirens could eventually be introduced into the DC Extended Universe, and ideally partner up with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in the process.

“If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” Robbie shared in a previous interview. “I’ve been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

What do you think of Cardi B’s Poison Ivy costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)