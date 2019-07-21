Harley Quinn Animated Series Trailer Released at Comic-Con

Nearly thirty years since she first debuted in Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn is officially headed back to the animated world — and it looks like she’s making quite the entrance. During a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, DC Universe unveiled the first full trailer for their upcoming adult-oriented Harley Quinn animated series. This comes after a brief, fourth-wall-breaking teaser was released during last year’s New York Comic Con.

The Harley Quinn animated series stars The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, after she breaks up with The Joker (Alan Tudyk) and attempts to make it on her own as Gotham City’s criminal “Queenpin”.

“Knowing I can’t be Mark Hamill, I haven’t listened to Mark Hamill.” Tudyk told ComicBook.com of his portrayal of The Joker. “I have heard him, but I didn’t watch it so I couldn’t recreate it. He’s different in the way that he can cuss. I think that’s probably referring to be able to say, ‘Ah, fuck off.’ Having that in your ability and your Joker is fun. It’s a very funny cartoon, animated series, so I think the style of it lends itself to allowing more flexibility. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I think I’m doing some of my voice and sometimes I’ll hear it, and when I watch the previews of it all, and I just sound like me. I hope it’s okay. I’m just hoping, yeah I hope it’s okay.”

The series was given a series order in November of 2017, and will hail from Dean Lorey and Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, and Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon. Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), and Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Harley Quinn is expected to debut on DC Universe sometime this fall.