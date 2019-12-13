Harley Quinn Full NSFW Premiere Episode Released Online

Over the past year-and-a-half, the DC Universe streaming service has brought some pretty creative original programming into the television landscape. The latest to hit the small screen is Harley Quinn, an adult-oriented animated series based on the iconic DC antihero. If you’re wanting to check out the zany and hilarious series for yourself, DC is offering a chance to do so without requiring a DC Universe subscription. The series premiere episode of Harley Quinn is currently available on DC’s YouTube page in its entirety, and you can check it out in the embed above.

The Harley Quinn series follows its titular character (played by The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco) realizing that she deserves better for herself, leading to her breaking up with The Joker (Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Alan Tudyk) and make it on her own as Gotham’s newest supervillain. In the process, she assembles a ragtag crew, deals with sexism in the Legion of Doom, and makes quite a lot of jokes in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This show is completely out of control. Harley Quinn is a blast of a character, and she’s nuts,” Cuoco explained in an earlier promotional video for the series.

“Kaley really embraced the idea of ‘I’m gonna just give the craziest performance I can, and then start to figure out exactly where it should live,’” executive producer Justin Halpern added. “This is a show that has supervillains and superheroes, so it needs to have awesome battles, crazy fights, and s–t exploding.”

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as The Riddler, Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as the Queen of Fables, and Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) as Damian Wayne/Robin.

New episodes of Harley Quinn premiere Fridays only on DC Universe.