Harley Quinn and ‘Birds Of Prey’ Are Not Rated-R (Yet)

Warner Bros. has not actively begun pursuing any R-Rating, PG-13 rating, or other MPAA rating for the Birds of Prey movie.

Following a teaser for The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn movie which dropped on Monday morning, filling audiences with excitement for the upcoming film, rumors began to swirl about the Birds of Prey film’s rating. A back and forth game of speculation began on social media, some claiming the film would be Rated-R while others claimed it would pursue a PG-13 release. Warner Bros. has confirmed to reliable sources there is no rating for the film yet.

This should come as no surprise as it has only recently begun production and the MPAA has not come anywhere near rating it. It’s possible the script will call for content leaning in a R-Rated direction over a PG-13 direction, or vice verse, but there is no publicly known plan for Margot Robbie‘s movie to be excessively violent, sexual, or crude.

Previously, Robbie had hinted at the film being Rated-R. “I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” the actress told Collider. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Warner Bros. has yet to charter the waters of an R-rated DC Comics movie but Joker might be the first to do so with its October release. There is no official word on what MPAA rating the Todd Phillips-directed origin story will be tagged with just yet. However, other studios have found success in the R-Rated world of super heroes. 20th Century Fox pumped out massive hits with Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sees Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn after debuting in Suicide Squad. The movie will also introduce to the DC movie world Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set for release on February 7, 2020.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.