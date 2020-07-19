Harley Quinn Enters a Rap Battle in New Black + White + Red Preview

Harley Quinn has become a beloved and unique part of the DC Comics canon, as the antiheroine is able to fit into a bunch of wildly different kinds of stories. That versatility and unpredictability has been on display in DC's most recent digital series -- an anthology series called Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red. The digital-first series is now four chapters in, and the latest installment might be the weirdest and most delightful yet. The chapter, called "Who Diss?", comes from writer Tim Seeley and artist Juan Ferreyra, and places Harley among the Gotham City underground rap scene. (Yes, you read that right.)

In Seeley and Ferreyra’s story, the Joker is a master of many things, but one of them is not the mic. When a mythical recording of the Joker’s disastrous rapping turns up as the grand prize in Gotham City’s most elite rap battle tournament, Harley Quinn enters the contest to win this most excellent way to humiliate her awful ex. But who are Gotham’s fiercest rappers? Can Harley Quinn hold her own? The answers will shock you.

The story, which is lettered by Steve Wands, is currently available to read now. It is also offered alongside the series' previous chapters from Stjepan Šejić, Mirka Andolfo, and Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez.

Future chapters of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red will enlist a wide array of comics favorites, including Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini; the team of Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin, Erica Henderson, and Daniel Kibblesmith. It also will feature the DC writing debut of several beloved illustrators, including Dani, Joe Quinones, and Riley Rossmo.

“Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is a great addition to our Digital First lineup,” Hank Kanalz, SVP of Publishing Strategy & Support Services, said. “Each story stands on its own, and this series gives our talent teams the freedom and flexibility to tell innovative stories that could be part of or separate from regular continuity. Everyone has a unique vision for Ms. Quinn—it'll be fun to see what their creativity delivers.”

“This is such a cool series with killer art,” Mark Doyle, DC Executive Editor, said in a statement. “Senior Editor Chris Conroy had the idea to riff on the classic Batman: Black & White series but to do it with Harley in that irreverent, fun way that only Harley can do—and DC Digital First seemed like the perfect format to tell these stories.”

The first four chapters of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red are available now on participating platforms such as readdc.com, Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more. Future installments will be published every Friday.