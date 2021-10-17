Harley Quinn Fans Are Obsessed With Season 3’s DC FanDome Trailer

DC FanDome has come to an end, but fans won’t soon forget all of the epic content that was shared during the virtual event. Folks got glimpses of everything ranging from DC’s movies and shows to comics and games, and everyone has their favorite moments from the day. For some folks, it was the long-awaited first look at the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, which was renewed last year by HBO Max. Most of the animation for the new season isn’t complete, but in classic Harley Quinn fashion, they made fun of the fact that “the crayon guy” still needs to “color it in.” However, there was one complete image of Harley and Poison Ivy that has taken the Internet by storm. Before taking a look at some of the fan reactions to the sneak peek, you can see what co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker had to say about the teaser…

“We take some big swings in season 3. I’m very proud of it. But super excited to be sharing the very early look at HQS3,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We take some big swings in season 3. Im very proud of it. But super excited to be sharing the very early look at HQS3. https://t.co/rZ3A8N20cj — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) October 16, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions to the Harley Quinn Season 3 sneak peek below…

Is It 2022 Yet?

I CANT wait for #HarleyQuinn season 3. What an amazing show #DCFanDome



2022 can’t come sooner😈 pic.twitter.com/SSDNgqk9DS — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) October 16, 2021

Dynamic AF

LOOK AT THEM!

the @hbomax Harley Quinn show really said "let's give the gays what they want" with season 3, huh? #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/m7pMv9CUjK — Emme Montgomery @ TwitchCon (@negaoryx) October 16, 2021

That’s Forever Love Right There

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in early look at #HarleyQuinn Season 3 #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/V3rAziB2XA — best of dc girls (@girIsofdc) October 16, 2021

Accurate

Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/cQctO6uOpZ — Leon (@Laith_DC_Heroes) October 16, 2021

Just Breathe

My Two Cents

This Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy look took my goddamn breath away. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/cS79E6OMeK — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) October 16, 2021

Frank Returns!

And Kite-Man!

https://twitter.com/ungodlyloki/status/1449461537064763393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sorry, Dwayne