Harley Quinn Fans React to Harlivy and Kite Man in Season 2 Trailer

Earlier today DC Universe officially revealed the full trailer for Harley Quinn season 2, confirming that the next batch of episodes for the original animated series will premiere on Friday, April 3. The brief trailer featured plenty of exciting moments that have fans psyched for the season including showing off footage of Harley and Ivy holding hands and the return of none other than Kite-Man. We’ve collected the best reactions to the trailer, and some predictions about what could happen in the season. Check them out below!

With Harley Quinn having defeated the Joker and revived her best friend Poison Ivy, she and her crew go Gotham supervillains are now setting their sights on domination. While other threats such as the Penguin, Bane, and Mister Freeze might be vying for the position of top villain now that Joker is out oof the picture, Harley has big plans to continue her rise to the top.

We also get a glimpse of a potential relationship between Harley and Ivy, with a quick shot showing their hands touching with a sense of intimacy. While Ivy is currently in a relationship with the pathetic Kite-Man, many fans are under the impression that the Ivy/Harley ship is endgame.

“Now, this is the idea that we deal with in the second batch of thirteen and that becomes about both of them seeking love,” said showrunner Justin Halpern. “I don’t want to spoil it, so I’ll just say I think we get to the place where people want us to get to, but we do it carefully. We’re not trying to bait anyone or tease anyone. We pay off things off in a satisfying way but we want to make sure we earn it. I’m sure I was evasive enough here to where I’ve spoiled it and will also get yelled at. Fun!”

Harley Quinn returns to DC Universe for Season 2 on April 3rd.

