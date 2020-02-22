Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Relationship With Poison Ivy in Season 2

Fans of the DC Universe show, Harley Quinn, were recently treated to the news that the animated show's second season will be premiering on the streaming site in April. The show's first season followed Harley as she dealt with her status in Gotham City after breaking up with the Joker while forging her own villainous identity, but it's her bond with Poison Ivy that's become the most important relationship on the show. While Harley remained single during the first season and Ivy began a relationship with the not-so-likable Kite-Man, fans of the series have been hoping to see the two women enter a romantic relationship. In a recent interview with Geeks WorldWide, showrunner Justin Halpern teased the possibility of a romance in the upcoming second season after being asked, "Harley and Ivy: Are they ever getting together? You guys have been teasing it in interviews before, can we expect this in season two?"

"We have caught a lot of heat for not having them together right away, and I get it, but our thinking was we didn’t want Harley to jump right back into another relationship when she was on a journey for self-discovery. That felt like selling out her character," Halpern explained. "And for Ivy, we felt like it was important for our version of the character, who has a bit of social anxiety and neuroses and scars from her life (we get into that more in upcoming eps), to operate from that place at first. When you are emotionally hurt and haven’t dealt with your issues, you don’t always pick the best partner for you. In fact, most of the time you pick the wrong one. So we felt like both of these characters needed to go through some things emotionally, and grow as people before they would be in a place where they could really and truly experience a loving relationship and make it work."

He added, "Now, this is the idea that we deal with in the second batch of thirteen and that becomes about both of them seeking love. I don’t want to spoil it, so I’ll just say I think we get to the place where people want us to get to, but we do it carefully. We’re not trying to bait anyone or tease anyone. We pay off things off in a satisfying way but we want to make sure we earn it. I’m sure I was evasive enough here to where I’ve spoiled it and will also get yelled at. Fun!"

The entire first season of Harley Quinn is now available to stream on DC Universe, while season two of the animated series will reportedly debut on Friday, April 3rd.

