Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer Reveals New Batsuit For Harley

The fourth season of Harley Quinn is coming this month, and the first trailer was just released this week. Not only did it promise more Harlivy, but one of DC's most controversial villains will be making an appearance. We last saw Harley joining the Bat-Family after Bruce Wayne was sent to jail, and the new trailer features a glimpse at her new Batsuit. Unsurprisingly, it perfectly blends Harley's style with some Bat-tastic additions.

The Season 4 trailer for Harley Quinn shows Harley adjusting to her new life as a hero. She's not quite ready to go full-blown good guy, though, as she struggles with certain rules like "no killing." She may still be figuring things out, but she's looking good doing it. You can check out the image of Harley in her new costume below:

(Photo: Warner Bros. / Max)

Is the Kite Man Spin-Off Still Happening?

When news of the upcoming fourth season of Harley Quinn was announced, it was also revealed that showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern were stepping down in order to work on expanding the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs. It was announced last year that a Kite Man spinoff was in the works, and Halpern previously teased what fans can expect from their upcoming series.

"It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer. The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

Who Stars in Harley Quinn?

The main cast for the DC fan-favorite animated series includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Recurring guest stars also include Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

Harley Quinn's fourth season debuts on Max on July 27th.