"It's a bird! It's a plane! It's motherf—in' Harley Quinn!" DC's Harley Quinn season 4 trailer promised more sex, more drama, more Bane being Bane, and more Harlivy — and it's all going down on Max. After Harley's (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) split from ex-'Puddin the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and her subsequent romance with best friend-turned-girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), the newly heroic Harley has replaced Batman (Diedrich Bader) as a member of the crime-fighting Bat Family alongside Nightwing (Harvey Guillén), Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), and Robin (Jacob Tremblay). Meanwhile, the Legion of Doom has a new "shEO" installed by Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito): Ivy.

"Harley Quinn is Harley Quinn," supervising producer Ian Hamilton said at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "She can put on a different costume. She can hang out with a different crew. But she's going to smash things with her bat."

Below, find out more about how to watch Harley Quinn season 4 without cable, as well as how to catch up on season 3.

Harley Quinn season 4 is streaming exclusively on Max, the recently rebranded streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, on July 27th. New episodes premiere every Thursday on Max through September 14th.

To watch, you'll need to be subscribed to Max With Ads ($9.99/month), Ad-Free Max ($15.99/month), or Ultimate Ad-Free Max ($19.99/month). Sign up for Max here.

This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker (Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. With appearances by DC's most notorious characters and featuring a notable voice cast – including Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and others – Harley Quinn showcases the titular antiheroine's killer journey from girlfriend to leading lady.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 1: "Gotham's Hottest Hotties" (July 27th)

Harley and Ivy struggle to find their footing in their new respective roles in the Bat Family and the Legion of Doom.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 2: "B.I.T.C.H." (July 27th)

After breaking the Bat Family's #1 rule, a demoted Harley shadows Alfred, while Ivy finds an unexpected mentor at a networking event.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 3: "Icons Only" (July 27th)

In Vegas for some much-needed QT, Harley struggles at the Strip's evilest hotel while a desperate lvy tries to secure tickets to Clayface's show.



Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 4: "Business Conference Without Chlamydia" (August 3rd)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 5: "Getting Ice Dick, Don't Wait Up" (August 10th)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 6: "Metamorphosis" (August 17th)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 7: "Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise" (August 24th)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 8: "Il Buffone" (August 31st)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 9: "Potato Based Cloning Incident" (September 7th)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 10: "Killer's Block" (September 14th)

New episodes are available to stream at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET on Max.

