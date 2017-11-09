Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Harley Quinn & Joker Spin-Off

It looks like the Joker will get the last laugh over at DC Films. Earlier this week, news broke that the studio was developing a standalone movie about the Joker's origins, but that will not be the villain's only project. A brand-new report from The Hollywood Reporter just confirmed a film starring the Joker and Harley Quinn is also in the works.

According to current reports, the yet-titled film will feature the Joker and Harley Quinn as its leads. The film is being overseen by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa; The pair will co-direct the film and pen its script together following their recent success with NBC's This Is Us. The duo is also known for previous projects like Crazy, Stupid Love.

While there isn't much known about the newly announced film, several details about the movie were made public with The Hollywood Report's scoop. You can check out everything fans already know about the spin-off in the slides below!