Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Harley Quinn & Joker Spin-Off
It looks like the Joker will get the last laugh over at DC Films. Earlier this week, news broke that the studio was developing a standalone movie about the Joker's origins, but that will not be the villain's only project. A brand-new report from The Hollywood Reporter just confirmed a film starring the Joker and Harley Quinn is also in the works.
According to current reports, the yet-titled film will feature the Joker and Harley Quinn as its leads. The film is being overseen by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa; The pair will co-direct the film and pen its script together following their recent success with NBC's This Is Us. The duo is also known for previous projects like Crazy, Stupid Love.
While there isn't much known about the newly announced film, several details about the movie were made public with The Hollywood Report's scoop. You can check out everything fans already know about the spin-off in the slides below!
It Stars Margot Robbie & Jared Leto
Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are not done with the DCEU, not by a mile. The pair debuted in the franchise last year with Suicide Squad, but the film's mixed reception has not squashed the pair's chances of reprising their respective characters.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie and Leto will star in the new Harley Quinn & Joker feature.
"Insiders say that the plan is for this feature to go after the studio makes a sequel to Suicide Squad," Borys Kit writes. "The Joker and Harley Quinn movie is also moving fast as Warners has to contend with actors' holding agreements, say sources."prevnext
It's A Love Story
The Harley Quinn & Joker spin-of is still in development, but it seems like the film has a direction it's heading in. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the film is being coined as a "criminal love story" featuring two psychotic murderers.prevnext
It's Set In The DCEU0comments
DC Films is preparing to straddle its film slate between two different universes, but its newly announced movie will kick it old-school. Rather than act as a standalone, the Harley Quinn & Joker film will be set within the DCEU timeline.
"The project falls within Warners' main line of movies based on their DC properties," Kit writes. "That includes the current pics released and in production that feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, among other characters who collectively form the Justice League."prev