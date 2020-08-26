Harley Quinn's King Shark Actor Ron Funches Reveals Favorite Superhero

✖

Ron Funches is no stranger to playing a comic book character. The actor voices King Shark on DC Universe's wildly popular Harley Quinn animated series, but while he plays villain who at times leans quite a bit toward the anti-hero side of things, Funches has a definite favorite when it comes to actual superheroes. Funches recently revealed to ComicBook.com who his favorite hero is: Green Lantern John Stewart.

In a recent interview in support of his film The One and Only Ivan, Funches explained that while he doesn't have a preference between Marvel or DC, but John Stewart is at the absolute top of his list when it comes to any hero, hands down.

"I don't really have a preference, I love both," Funches said. "I just like superheroes and stuff, but I will tell you that my favorite hero of all time is John Stewart, the Green Lantern. Just black Green Lantern because as you know, I'm a black man, I was like oooh, he's fun, he's intelligent, he's an architect. He can do a lotta things and he has the power of this ring. And he can fly jets and stuff! So, it's great!"

Funches also said that he's ready to take on a live-action movie in either the Marvel or DC Comics franchises and that his self-described nerdiness is a huge asset.

"I'd love to, I'd love to," Funches said about being in a superhero movie. "I would be comic relief, that's fine. But also, if they wanna put me through the exercise program, I'd be a good Bishop, I believe. If they want, I would go ahead, tattoo the M on my eye. I don't care.

"I'm such a nerd," Funches adds. "So many varieties, it's one of the reasons I have this border up behind me is not to show the mass wall of wrestling action figures that is behind me that they did not want me to showcase! But yeah, I'm a general nerd of all types. One of my best friends is like, a huge comic book collector. We're both stand-up comedians and any time we go to, I'm always going with him to comic book stores, he's always going with me to wrestling matches. I also, you know, I play King Shark in Harley Quinn so like, I use that to get free comic books and free action figures whenever I can."

Both seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on HBO Max. Funches can be heard voicing Murphy the rabbit in The One and Only Ivan on Disney+.

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for SoulPancake

