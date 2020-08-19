Harley Quinn: Upcoming Blu-Ray Release Leaves Showrunner Hopeful For Season Three Renewal

✖

DC Universe's Harley Quinn is finally available to watch on HBO Max, which has given the series a whole new audience. Fans are still eagerly awaiting for a season three renewal, but the showrunners still haven't heard if their animated series is getting picked up. Saturday will see the highly-anticipated DC FanDome and Harley Quinn's Patrick Schumacker will be attending the virtual event. However, he confirmed on Twitter earlier this month that his appearance is not related to a season three announcement. In another new tweet, Schumacker expressed new hope for the renewal.

In a tweet that has since been deleted by @WarnerArchive, they showed off new blu-ray covers for Harley Quinn. Schumacker pointed out the one detail that's giving him hope. "So it turns out @dcharleyquinn WILL be coming to Blu-ray. This is very exciting. Also exciting they aren't calling it the 'complete series.' Still holding out hope for a Season 3," he wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

So it turns out @dcharleyquinn WILL be coming to Blu-ray. This is very exciting. Also exciting they aren't calling it the "complete series." Still holding out hope for a Season 3. https://t.co/dIUgXnUQnc — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) August 18, 2020

In the comments, Schumacker also reconfirmed that the potential third season wouldn't break up Harley and Ivy. "There would not be a threat to Harley and Ivy's romantic relationship in a hypothetical third season. They've been through enough in that department, and we want to portray their connection as pretty much unbreakable at this point."

There's a lot to look forward to at DC FanDome on Saturday. The Hall of Heroes will kick off with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. Other titles like The Suicide Squad and The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. Te schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on HBO Max. DC FanDome will take place on August 22nd.

