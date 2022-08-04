Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Harley and Batgirl Friendship

The fourth episode of Harley Quinn, "A Theif, A Mole, An Orgy" is now streaming on HBO Max, and fans of the animated series are eager to see where the rest of the season goes. The new episodes have seen the return of some fan-favorite characters, including Barbara Gordon/Batgirl who is voiced by Briana Cuoco. Cuoco made her debut as the character in the second season, which marked her latest collaboration with her real-life sister, Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley on the series. Recently, Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker had a chat with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con and teased a budding friendship between Harley and Batgirl in Season 3.

"They're so alike in their cadence and in their speech, that I think it works out. Especially this season in the show, where we start to see Harley and Batgirl become closer and find that commonality. I think it really underscores that theme, and that idea with those two characters that they are kind of sisterly – because they literally are," Schumacker explained.

While Batgirl is currently thriving on Harley Quinn, the character is having a rough week overall. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. announced this week that it was scrapping the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. Yesterday, star Leslie Grace broke her silence on the bad news.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

As for Harley Quinn, the series stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and more; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant; Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon; Diedrich Bader as Batman; and Briana Cuoco as Batgirl. Season 3 also includes a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

The first four episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3 are now streaming on HBO Max.