Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode Will Be “Love Letter” to Batman: The Animated Series

June will mark two years since the Season 2 finale of Harley Quinn was released, and fans have been eager for the third season to finally come to HBO Max. While there’s no official release date yet, the show’s creators have been sharing more and more information about the highly-anticipated new season. Just this week, it was announced that The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, will be playing himself on the animated series. Co-creator Patrick Schumacker has also been sharing some fun updates on social media, and during a recent SXSW panel (via SlashFilm), he teased an upcoming episode that will pay homage to Batman: The Animated Series.

“We have an episode that’s a big love letter to Batman: The Animated Series,” Schumacker shared. “We even got some original backgrounds from the show that we use in the episode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While not much else is known about the third season’s storyline, co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy after they finally got together at the end of Season 2.

“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said before the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not?’ So yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

What are you hoping to see in the third season of Harley Quinn? Are you excited for the show to pay tribute to Batman: The Animated Series? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn‘s upcoming third season.