Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Season 3 Is Getting Closer

Harley Quinn‘s second season came to an end back in 2020, and fans have been eager to see what’s next for Harley on the animated series, which was previously renewed by HBO Max. Earlier this week, TV Line revealed that the third season of Harley Quinn was “on track” to premiere this year, and showrunner Patrick Schumacker just gave another promising update on Twitter.

“Just finished the first audio mix of @dcharleyquinn SEASON 3! Call your friends! It’s happening! It’s happeniiiiiiiiing,” Schumacker wrote. You can check out his post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just finished the first audio mix of @dcharleyquinn SEASON 3! Call your friends! It's happening! It's happeniiiiiiiiing! pic.twitter.com/GR09LMB37Z — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) March 3, 2022

Since they began work on the third season, Schumacker has shared some fun teases about the animated show, including “red carpet looks” for Harley and Poison Ivy. “I just saw a @shaneglines design for season 3 of @dcharleyquinn with Harley in a red carpet gown and it would break the Internet if I shared it. But I can’t. Which is killing me. And now you all must feel my pain,” he teased in a tweet last year. Speaking of the dynamic couple, co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed with SYFY that they have no intentions of breaking up Harley and Ivy in Season 3.

“When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said before the show’s renewal. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not?’ So yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn‘s upcoming third season.