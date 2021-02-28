Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Harley Look That Will “Break the Internet”

✖

Last year, DC fans were treated to the exciting news that HBO Max had picked up the Harley Quinn animated series for a third season. The show finally began recording this month and co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker has been providing some fun updates about the production on social media. The creative's latest post teases a new look for Harley, and it has us more excited than ever for the show to return.

"I just saw a @shaneglines design for season 3 of @dcharleyquinn with Harley in a red carpet gown and it would break the Internet if I shared it. But I can’t. Which is killing me. And now you all must feel my pain! #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnSeason3," Schumacker wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

In the comments, one fan wrote, "Hopefully she's walking down the red carpet with her babe of a girlfriend Poison Ivy! Soooo excited!!" Schumacker replied, "Definitely. Eagerly waiting on the Ivy red carpet look to hit my inbox!" This is not the first time Schumacker or his co-showrunner, Justin Helpern, have confirmed that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will remain a couple during the third season.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,'" Halpern told SYFY before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

No premiere window or timeline for the new season has been confirmed, but Schumacker previously said that an "optimistic" date would be by the end of this year.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are currently streaming on HBO Max.