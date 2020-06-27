Harley Quinn Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Poison Ivy and Harley Endgame

By Jamie Jirak

Harley Quinn's second season had its finale this week and featured the Harlivy endgame we've been waiting for. After Poison Ivy's wedding to Kite Man was disrupted by Jim Gordon, the groom realizes Ivy's heart wasn't really into the vows, and he deserves better. He flies away, and Ivy and Harley escape in the "Just Married" car. Harley assures Ivy that Kite Man will come around, but Ivy admits she'll never really be able to love him back. She realizes that Harley has been growing, which is all she wanted. Harley tells Ivy she loves her once again, and this time Ivy says it back. The two share a kiss and drive off into the sunset. Naturally, fans of the Harlivy ship are incredibly thrilled about the pair ending up together, especially after a season full of romantic ups and downs.

Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter since the season two finale dropped on DC Universe and featured a happy ending for Harley and Ivy...

The Perfect Endgame

prevnext

Happy Pride!

prevnext

Freaking Out

prevnext

Ivy Finally Said It Back

prevnext

Couldn't Be Happier

prevnext

Classic Throwback

prevnext

Changed For The Better

prevnext

Thelma and Louise Vibes

prevnext

Fan Art

prevnext

#RenewHarleyQuinn

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of