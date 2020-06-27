Harley Quinn Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Poison Ivy and Harley Endgame
Harley Quinn's second season had its finale this week and featured the Harlivy endgame we've been waiting for. After Poison Ivy's wedding to Kite Man was disrupted by Jim Gordon, the groom realizes Ivy's heart wasn't really into the vows, and he deserves better. He flies away, and Ivy and Harley escape in the "Just Married" car. Harley assures Ivy that Kite Man will come around, but Ivy admits she'll never really be able to love him back. She realizes that Harley has been growing, which is all she wanted. Harley tells Ivy she loves her once again, and this time Ivy says it back. The two share a kiss and drive off into the sunset. Naturally, fans of the Harlivy ship are incredibly thrilled about the pair ending up together, especially after a season full of romantic ups and downs.
Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter since the season two finale dropped on DC Universe and featured a happy ending for Harley and Ivy...
The Perfect Endgame
prevnext
HARLIVY IS ENDGAME 😭❤️ #HarleyQuinn #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/icjddkm0ZI— Vic #RenewHarleyQuinn (@vickyx447) June 26, 2020
Happy Pride!
prevnext
Harlivy is officially endGAYme 🥰— Cathleen Gayle 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) June 26, 2020
Happy #PrideMonth #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/I2kah81M20
Freaking Out
prevnext
Spoiler Alert
Harlivy endgame AAAAAAGGGGGH I’m freaking out so much YUS YUS YUS ❤️💚♦️🌹🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
I love these two goddess so much and I always will 😍😍💖#Harlivy#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/YIslzLwfEg— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) June 26, 2020
Ivy Finally Said It Back
prevnext
"What's the endgame?" pic.twitter.com/CEFQHIc3WO— #RenewHarleyQuinn - Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy (@ivylovesharley) June 27, 2020
Couldn't Be Happier
prevnext
this moment was like everything i wish for #harleyquinn pic.twitter.com/zmxD0QWLcg— julia boiola pela noiva e sua dama de honra (@jelxme) June 26, 2020
Classic Throwback
prevnext
BTAS 1x56 "Harley and Ivy"— Oracle (@4eyedRaven) June 26, 2020
Harley Quinn 2x13: "The Runaway Bridesmaid" pic.twitter.com/raKi11pV52
Changed For The Better
prevnext
Harley really changed for Ivy#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/UxmlPMBlFX— ₥иᴄти 🐔 (@varvaraver) June 26, 2020
Thelma and Louise Vibes
prevnext
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in the veins of Thelma and Louise is perfection pic.twitter.com/OatxtEuuYY— King of Quinns ♦️ (@QuinnofDiamonds) June 26, 2020
Fan Art
prevnext
The Runaway Bridesmaid#Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/bPjja2KyMQ— Sober(Ana) Art 🎨 (@soberanart) June 26, 2020
#RenewHarleyQuinn
prev
Season 3 please?#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/HthGYJsfmr— ₥иᴄти 🐔 (@varvaraver) June 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.