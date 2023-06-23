Harley Quinn Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed by Max

Harley Quinn season 4 has confirmed its premiere date. The hit DC animated series will officially be back in just over a month with Max revealed the show's return is set for July 27. A Valentine's Day Special episode was released back in February of this year, bridging the gap between seasons 3 and 4, but Harley Quinn season 4's July premiere is about a year since season 3 debuted. The new batch of episodes will see series writer Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You) taking over as executive producer and showrunner.

"Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and Season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have," series co-creator Patrick Schumacker previously told Variety about Harley Quinn season 4. "There's her new role with the Legion of Doom. There's something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward – I'm trying not to spoil anything – but she did an amazing job. Obviously, the show has benefited greatly from so many different female perspectives amongst the writers, and Sarah has always been very key. She's written some of the most memorable, enduring episodes. She's the one who brought Catwoman into the fold, she's the one who wrote the Season 2 finale where Harley and Ivy go driving off from Ivy's intended wedding [with Kite Man], the bachelorette episode on Themyscira, our Season 3 premiere. Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would never think of, and I'm really excited for people to get to see that."

In addition to Harley Quinn season 4, fans of the chaotic animated show can look forward to a spinoff series that's also in the works. Previously reported as being focused on Kite-Man, the series was compared to the sitcom cheers, focusing on the villains of Gotham City that Kite-Man encounters in his day-to-day life.

Harley Quinn TV series cast

The main cast for the DC fan-favorite includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Recurring guest stars also include Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.