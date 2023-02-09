Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special Features Hilarious WandaVision Reference

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is finally here, and the new special gives fans a glimpse inside Gotham's most romantic holiday. As Harley tries to plan the perfect V-day for Poison Ivy, Clayface finds himself falling in love with an unlikely partner while Bane spends the holiday moping. The special features a guest appearance from Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, and his cameo led to a hilarious WandaVision reference. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Magic is in the air as Harley acquires a spell that will give Ivy the best she's ever had (wink, wink) but the plan goes a little too well, and Ivy's good time ends up affecting all of Gotham. The townsfolk can't keep their hands off each other, which seems like good fun until the spell reaches Bane. The goofy villain did a spell of his own to make himself more endowed, but it ended up making his entire body as big as a building. His giant self mixed with Ivy's pheromones causes Bane to have an uncontrollable lust that leads him to Brett Goldstein's one-man show. In order to stop him, Clayface turns himself into a giant Goldstein and proclaims, "What is horny, if not love persevering?" Of course, this is a play on WandaVision's famous line, "What is grief if not love persevering?"

Is Harley Quinn Getting a Season 4?

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is here, but there's more of the animated series to look forward to. It was announced at the end of August that Harley Quinn will be getting a fourth season. When the news broke, it was also revealed that Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and serves as a consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for the fourth season. Recently, Schumacker spoke with The A.V. Club about these behind-the-scenes changes and explained that part of the reason Peters is taking over is so he and Justin Halpern can expand the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs.

"With Sarah as showrunner, the fans can expect a smooth transition into a new regime," Schumacker explained. "Now she has the chance to spread her wings as leader of an incredibly talented season four writing staff. We are lucky to have a true comedy queen in such a key role."

